Home Depot at Wildwood Crossing draws big crowd on opening day

Villagers and surrounding area residents flocked Thursday morning to the new Home Depot at Wildwood Crossing.

Hundreds of cars packed the large parking lot as customers took advantage of sale items, prizes and giveaways as well as food trucks located in front of the store.

Store manager Taylor Yaney, who began his career as a part-time employee 22 years ago, said the new store has 150 employees. One hundred employees are new and 50 were transferred to the new store from existing Home Depots.

This store is 135,000 square feet and is 10,000 square feet larger than the Home Depot in Lady Lake. Yaney noted that the Wildwood Home Depot has several specialty showrooms within the store including a large tool rental center. Yaney said that the company was attracted to The Villages due to the tremendous growth in the area. He was pleased that his team was able to complete the stocking of the new store in the six weeks before the grand opening.

Frank and Christine Mcisaac of the Village of St. James said they were happy with their shopping experience. The Long Island natives said that they were pleased with the full inventory in the new store as they loaded several garden items into their car into their car.

Villagers Bruce and Jane Bozelka indicated that the new store had “a few things to iron out” as they loaded several items into their truck. They welcomed the variety that the new store brought to the area.

The store manager the company is always looking to hire good people and encouraged jobseekers to apply online at careers.homedepot.com.