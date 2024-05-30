93.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Inoperable headlight leads to arrest of unlicensed driver from Guatemala

By Staff Report
An inoperable headlight led to the arrest of an unlicensed driver from Guatemala.

Rodolfo Lopez Velasquez, 30, of Wildwood, was driving a red 2005 Toyota Corolla at about 10 p.m. Wednesday when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the non-functioning headlight and initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of U.S. 301 and County Road 466 in Oxford. Lopez Velasquez handed the deputy a Guatemalan identification card.

A check revealed that Lopez Velasquez has never been issued a driver’s license in Florida or anywhere else in the United States.

He was arrested for driving without a license and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was also issued a warning for the inoperable headlight. He was released after posting $150 bond.

