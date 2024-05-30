Kathleen Ann Trapasso Uebersax

Kathleen Ann Trapasso Uebersax, 74, of The Villages, FL passed away on May 23rd, 2024 after a 6 year battle with Frontotemporal Dementia.

Kathy was born in October 1949 to Frank and Dorothy Trapasso in Baltimore City, MD. She graduated from Northeast High school in 1968, where she met the love of her life Ernest Uebersax. They were married for 52 years.

Kathy and Ernie married in April of 1972. They live in Pasadena, MD and the two had their first child, Wayne in 1975. Their second child, Olivia was born in 1977. When Kathy had Wayne, she decided to dedicate her life to being a fantastic and wonderful mother.

Then in July of 2004 Kathy and Ernie relocated to The Villages, FL where Kathy found a passion for Appalachian clogging. When she wasn’t filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found dancing with her fellow cloggers in The Villages Recreation Centers. We will miss her greatly.

She is survived by her husband Ernie, her two children Wayne and Olivia, her grandson Collin, and her sister Mary Lamberti.

Kathy was predeceased by her father and her mother.

Services will be held at St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church, Summerfield, FL June 24th, 2024.