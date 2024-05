A man wanted on a warrant was taken into custody at Burger King at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood.

Dylan Michael Swartz, 22, of Summerfield, was taken into custody on the Charlotte County warrant charging him with violating his probation in a domestic violence case, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where a hold was put on his custody by Charlotte County.