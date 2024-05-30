Needlessly spending money on pickleball courts at Hacienda

To the Editor:

I play pickleball daily at Hacienda and was surprised today to find the courts closed. In talking to staff they say it will be closed till mid-June. When asking what is being done I learned that the netting over the chain link fencing perimeter has to be removed and replaced, the chain link fencing has to be replaced and the metal poles holding all in place have to be sanded and repainted. The question is why? We all are in agreement that everything is still in great shape and this work is not needed. It’s everyone’s opinion that the money spent on this project could be used elsewhere. Maybe someone can give us some insight as to why all this is happening.

Kevin Koch

Village of Caroline