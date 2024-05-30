83.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Only valid cards will be able to activate gates in The Villages

By Staff Report

The District Government is implementing an update to the gate system which means that “cloned” or non-valid cards will no longer lift gate arms in The Villages.

Beginning in June, the gate system will only operate with valid cards active in the system. This is part of a major upgrade to the gates, that has been in the works for many months.

If a resident discovers a gate card is not working, that resident should take both cards that were originally issued as a pair to one of the District offices for assistance.

Offices are located at:

• North Satellite Office,1200 Avenida Central at La Hacienda Recreation Center.

• District Customer Service Center at 984 Old Mill Run above Starbucks at Lake Sumter Landing

• South Satellite Office, E. 4856 S. Morse Blvd. just south of State Road 44

Contact Customer Service at (352) 753-4508 or visit one of the District offices to determine if your card needs replacement.

 

