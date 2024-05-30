Police video shows capture of convict who broke into woman’s BMW

A video has been released by law enforcement showing the capture of an escaped convict who surprised a woman whose alarm was set off in her BMW outside her home.

Jesse James Hall, 32, who escaped earlier this month from a prison facility, broke into the BMW in the wee hours Sunday in a Lady Lake neighborhood. The woman woke up and went out to check her BMW, which had a history of the alarm being set off by neighborhood cats.

As she approached the car, she was surprised to find the key fob was dead. She opened the car door with her left hand and reached in to turn on the ignition. As she went to turn on the vehicle, she was grabbed by man in the front passenger seat.

The woman screamed, jumped out of the car, slammed the door and ran back to her home where she armed herself and called 911.

Police spotted a shirtless man by the BMW. He tried to run away, but was taken into custody at gunpoint.

The man, later identified as Hall, claimed he had been dropped off in the neighborhood to see a woman. He gave police a fake name. A Rapid ID fingerprint scanner was brought to the scene and police discovered Hall’s true identity. They learned he had escaped May 22 from a prison facility in Orlando, where he was serving a seven-year sentence for grand theft auto and selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a church.

He was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail.