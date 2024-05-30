83.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 30, 2024
type here...

Police video shows capture of convict who broke into woman’s BMW

By Meta Minton
Jesse James Hall
Jesse James Hall

A video has been released by law enforcement showing the capture of an escaped convict who surprised a woman whose alarm was set off in her BMW outside her home.

Jesse James Hall, 32, who escaped earlier this month from a prison facility, broke into the BMW in the wee hours Sunday in a Lady Lake neighborhood. The woman woke up and went out to check her BMW, which had a history of the alarm being set off by neighborhood cats.

As she approached the car, she was surprised to find the key fob was dead. She opened the car door with her left hand and reached in to turn on the ignition. As she went to turn on the vehicle, she was grabbed by man in the front passenger seat.

The woman screamed, jumped out of the car, slammed the door and ran back to her home where she armed herself and called 911.

Police spotted a shirtless man by the BMW. He tried to run away, but was taken into custody at gunpoint.

The man, later identified as Hall, claimed he had been dropped off in the neighborhood to see a woman. He gave police a fake name. A Rapid ID fingerprint scanner was brought to the scene and police discovered Hall’s true identity. They learned he had escaped May 22 from a prison facility in Orlando, where he was serving a seven-year sentence for grand theft auto and selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a church.

He was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Finding faith in the news media

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to an encouraging study about faith in the news media.

Needlessly spending money on pickleball courts at Hacienda

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Caroline resident expresses frustration that the Hacienda pickleball courts will be closed through mid-June for work that he believes is completely unnecessary.

We have to remember that all lives matter

A reader from Milwaukee looks at the horrific situation in Israel and offers the reminder that all lives matter.

Mr. and Mrs. Wawa are paying their own way

A Village of Charlotte resident wonders why taxpayers are paying for EV charging stations when Mr. and Mrs. Wawa are using their own money to build gas stations.

Oren Miller case sounds like prosecutorial misconduct

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident writes that Oren Miller has been through the wringer and was likely a victim of prosecutorial misconduct.

Photos