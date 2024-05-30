93.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 30, 2024
We have to remember that all lives matter

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I saw the photos of former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley signing artillery shells in Israel. She wrote, “Finish Them! America (heart) Israel. Always, Nikki Haley”
Notably, citing the “immediate risk” to Palestinians, the International Court of Justice, the U.N.’s top court, has ordered Israel to immediately halt its assault on Rafah.
As I think of Hamas’ horrific crimes on October 7 and the immense suffering of the residents of Gaza, I am reminded of the words of Tracy Kidder from his book, Mountains Beyond Mountains:
“The idea that some lives matter less is the root of all that is wrong with the world.”

Terry Hansen
Milwaukee

 

Photos