Webster calls Trump verdict ‘Shameful!’

Congressman Daniel Webster is blasting as “shameful” a jury’s verdict finding former President Trump guilty of 34 felony counts as a result of the hush money trial in a Manhattan courtroom.

“This is a sad day for our country – the latest example of the two-tier justice system being weaponized against President Trump,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“This sham trial should have been thrown out before it even started. Blinded by partisan rage, District Attorney Alvin Bragg failed to present a specific crime committed, with the prosecution unable to present credible evidence. Make no mistake, there was no crime, no victim, and the star witness is a convicted liar. Despite this, the effort to take down Donald Trump continued thanks to the aid of a partisan judge,” said Webster.

The Congressman, who is facing a GOP primary challenge from Anthony Sabatini, has been touting his “endorsement” by Trump, something Sabatini is fiercely disputing.

“Since this trial began in April, it’s been clear that the trial is nothing more than a witch-hunt against President Trump. The American people see through this politicization of the rule of law and see it as nothing more than an effort to interfere in the 2024 election,” said Webster in a statement issued immediately after the verdict was announced.