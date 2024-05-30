83.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 30, 2024
type here...

Webster calls Trump verdict ‘Shameful!’

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster is blasting as “shameful” a jury’s verdict finding former President Trump guilty of 34 felony counts as a result of the hush money trial in a Manhattan courtroom.

“This is a sad day for our country – the latest example of the two-tier justice system being weaponized against President Trump,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

We are eager to hear your thoughts.

Express yourself at letters@villages-news.com

“This sham trial should have been thrown out before it even started. Blinded by partisan rage, District Attorney Alvin Bragg failed to present a specific crime committed, with the prosecution unable to present credible evidence. Make no mistake, there was no crime, no victim, and the star witness is a convicted liar. Despite this, the effort to take down Donald Trump continued thanks to the aid of a partisan judge,” said Webster.

The Congressman, who is facing a GOP primary challenge from Anthony Sabatini, has been touting his “endorsement” by Trump, something Sabatini is fiercely disputing.

“Since this trial began in April, it’s been clear that the trial is nothing more than a witch-hunt against President Trump. The American people see through this politicization of the rule of law and see it as nothing more than an effort to interfere in the 2024 election,” said Webster in a statement issued immediately after the verdict was announced.

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Finding faith in the news media

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to an encouraging study about faith in the news media.

Needlessly spending money on pickleball courts at Hacienda

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Caroline resident expresses frustration that the Hacienda pickleball courts will be closed through mid-June for work that he believes is completely unnecessary.

We have to remember that all lives matter

A reader from Milwaukee looks at the horrific situation in Israel and offers the reminder that all lives matter.

Mr. and Mrs. Wawa are paying their own way

A Village of Charlotte resident wonders why taxpayers are paying for EV charging stations when Mr. and Mrs. Wawa are using their own money to build gas stations.

Oren Miller case sounds like prosecutorial misconduct

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident writes that Oren Miller has been through the wringer and was likely a victim of prosecutorial misconduct.

Photos