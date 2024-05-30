Woman threatens to send ‘goon squad’ after ex in bad breakup

A Summerfield woman was jailed after allegedly threatening to send a “goon squad” after her ex-boyfriend as the result of a bad breakup.

Terri Saye, 41, was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail following her arrest Wednesday night by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a charge of battery.

Saye had been “antagonizing” her ex-boyfriend who was in the process of trying to persuade her to move off his property. At the time of Wednesday’s incident, the ex-boyfriend told deputies that Saye appeared to be “under the influence of some type of narcotic or alcohol.” He tried to walk away from her, but she “began to charge at him in a sprint with her fist balled up.” She also grabbed his right arm. The incident was captured on surveillance.

She fled the property in a white 2013 GMC Denali. The ex-boyfriend said he suspected Saye had gone to her father’s home in Sumter County, because she called him and said, “Her good squad is going to come kill him.”