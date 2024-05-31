Congressman Webster should be ashamed of blind support for Trump

To the Editor:

I am truly disappointed with Congressman Webster who has characterized a unanimous decision by a nonpartisan jury as “shameful.” It is Congressman Webster who should be ashamed for blindly supporting ex-President Trump who is now a “convicted felon.” He has also been indicted on addition accounts that are actions taken to weaken our democracy. It is time for Congressman Webster to represent the interests of his constituents rather than ex-President Trump.

Jim Shields

Village of Bonnybrook