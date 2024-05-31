92.5 F
The Villages
Friday, May 31, 2024
Democratic presidents have done worse than President Trump

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Trump jury must have been all Democrats. And besides, how many presidents before Trump, have committed more and worse crap in their presidency? Oh, I forgot, they were Democrats.

Geraldine Digiorgio
Alexandria Villas

 

