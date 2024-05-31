92.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 31, 2024
type here...

Donald Trump is finally being held accountable

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Donald Trump was found guilty by a jury of everyday Americans on 34 felony counts. He is finally being held accountable for one of his many illegal schemes to gain and hold onto power. His conviction is a reminder that no one—including a former president—is above the law. And it’s another reminder that Trump still poses a major threat to our democracy.
When he was President, Trump attacked our fundamental freedoms, from our freedom to vote in 2020 when he attempted to overturn the will of the people, to appointing three extreme Supreme Court justices that overturned Roe v. Wade and abortion rights for millions of Americans.
The New York trial may be over, but Donald Trump still faces three additional indictments and 54 criminal charges for a litany of crimes, including federal charges for his efforts to incite violence and overturn the will of voters after he knew he’d lost the 2020 election. And on top of all that, he’s STILL running for president.
Our fundamental freedoms are on the line. Don’t let a convicted fraudster hold the highest office in our land. It’s up to us to stand up and defeat Trump at the ballot box this November.

Tracy Pellonari
Lady Lake

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Democratic presidents have done worse than President Trump

A resident of the Alexandria Villas says that there have been Democratic presidents who did far worse things than President Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Congressman Webster should be ashamed of blind support for Trump

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it is time for Congressman Webster to represent the interests of his constituents rather than ex-President Trump.

Finding faith in the news media

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to an encouraging study about faith in the news media.

Needlessly spending money on pickleball courts at Hacienda

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Caroline resident expresses frustration that the Hacienda pickleball courts will be closed through mid-June for work that he believes is completely unnecessary.

We have to remember that all lives matter

A reader from Milwaukee looks at the horrific situation in Israel and offers the reminder that all lives matter.

Photos