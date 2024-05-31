Frustrated Wildwood man arrested after alleged attack on dirt bike rider

A Wildwood man was arrested after an alleged attack on a dirt bike rider.

Carl Anthony Weise, 42, was arrested after officers responded to a report of a disturbance near his home in the block of 600 Third Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Weise was walking on the side of the road when he saw the dirt bike coming at him. The dirt biker rider said he slowed down and pulled over onto the grass where Weise “grabbed him and attempted to shove him off the dirt bike before punching him,” the report said. The dirt biker rider said Weise got into his car and tried to run him over. He captured video of the incident and turned it over to police.

Weise complained to officers that he’s made “numerous calls to law enforcement” in reference to the dirt bike. He admitted his “frustration” with the situation.

Weise was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.