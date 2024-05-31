79.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 31, 2024
type here...

Frustrated Wildwood man arrested after alleged attack on dirt bike rider

By Staff Report
Carl Anthony Weise
Carl Anthony Weise

A Wildwood man was arrested after an alleged attack on a dirt bike rider.

Carl Anthony Weise, 42, was arrested after officers responded to a report of a disturbance near his home in  the block of 600 Third Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Weise was walking on the side of the road when he saw the dirt bike coming at him. The dirt biker rider said he slowed down and pulled over onto the grass where Weise “grabbed him and attempted to shove him off the dirt bike before punching him,” the report said. The dirt biker rider said Weise got into his car and tried to run him over. He captured video of the incident and turned it over to police.

Weise complained to officers that he’s made “numerous calls to law enforcement” in reference to the dirt bike. He admitted his “frustration” with the situation.

Weise was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Donald Trump is finally being held accountable

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader is happy that former President Donald Trump is finally being held accountable for his actions.

Democratic presidents have done worse than President Trump

A resident of the Alexandria Villas says that there have been Democratic presidents who did far worse things than President Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Congressman Webster should be ashamed of blind support for Trump

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it is time for Congressman Webster to represent the interests of his constituents rather than ex-President Trump.

Finding faith in the news media

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to an encouraging study about faith in the news media.

Needlessly spending money on pickleball courts at Hacienda

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Caroline resident expresses frustration that the Hacienda pickleball courts will be closed through mid-June for work that he believes is completely unnecessary.

Photos