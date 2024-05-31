Grandmother armed with broom strikes unruly grandson during family fracas

A grandmother struck a man with a broom during a family fracas which led to the man’s arrest.

A 911 call was received at about 2 p.m. from a home in the 5200 block of Sunshine Drive in the Beaumont Development where a 22-year-old Javoni DeShaun Brown of West Palm Beach was taken into custody, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Officers found Brown on the back porch of the home and he admitted “he got mad at family members.”

The grandmother said Brown, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds, struck her in the back of the head. She grabbed a broom to defend herself, but ended up using the broom to strike her grandson, whose tirade erupted after family members refused to give him money to purchase a cigar. During the altercation, Brown tripped over a table in the living room, causing it to fall over and break.

A family member told police that Brown had punched her in the mouth and showed officers a chipped tooth. Brown allegedly pushed another woman to the floor.

He was arrested on three counts of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.