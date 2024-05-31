92.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 31, 2024
type here...

Grandmother armed with broom strikes unruly grandson during family fracas

By Staff Report
Javoni DeShaun Brown
Javoni DeShaun Brown

A grandmother struck a man with a broom during a family fracas which led to the man’s arrest.

A 911 call was received at about 2 p.m. from a home in the 5200 block of Sunshine Drive in the Beaumont Development where a 22-year-old Javoni DeShaun Brown of West Palm Beach was taken into custody, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Officers found Brown on the back porch of the home and he admitted “he got mad at family members.”

The grandmother said Brown, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds, struck her in the back of the head. She grabbed a broom to defend herself, but ended up using the broom to strike her grandson, whose tirade erupted after family members refused to give him money to purchase a cigar. During the altercation, Brown tripped over a table in the living room, causing it to fall over and break.

A family member told police that Brown had punched her in the mouth and showed officers a chipped tooth. Brown allegedly pushed another woman to the floor.

He was arrested on three counts of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Donald Trump is finally being held accountable

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader is happy that former President Donald Trump is finally being held accountable for his actions.

Democratic presidents have done worse than President Trump

A resident of the Alexandria Villas says that there have been Democratic presidents who did far worse things than President Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Congressman Webster should be ashamed of blind support for Trump

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it is time for Congressman Webster to represent the interests of his constituents rather than ex-President Trump.

Finding faith in the news media

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to an encouraging study about faith in the news media.

Needlessly spending money on pickleball courts at Hacienda

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Caroline resident expresses frustration that the Hacienda pickleball courts will be closed through mid-June for work that he believes is completely unnecessary.

Photos