Jane Tyson Dalrymple

Jane Tyson Dalrymple, 95, of The Villages, Florida passed away on May 17th in Warner Robins, Georgia where she had spent much of the last few years with and near her daughter and family. She enjoyed good health up to the very end of life and made it clear that she loved God and her family who were all able to visit and send greetings.

Jane was born on Jan 3, 1929 in Philadelphia. Her parents were Niels and Jenny Rasmussen. She grew up across the Delaware River in Camden, NJ. She graduated from Camden High School where she lettered in several sports. In her spare time she worked with her dad on his marine contracting boats where she was introduced to the world of hard work and long days. This instilled a great work ethic and was of great help to her in future years. She always had a great thirst for knowledge and spent much time reading.

She helped put her husband, Jim, through engineering school and they lived in Florida, Georgia, and Maryland over the years. She did volunteer work at the local hospital, was her daughter’s room mother, and was involved in the Scouts, and several Ladies Groups. In her late 20’s she and Jim took up golf and greatly enjoyed the game together over the next 60 years at various courses throughout Florida and Georgia.

She was proud of making 3 hole-in-ones over the years. They retired to The Plantations, Georgia, and later to The Villages, Florida, where they were members of a loving church, Immanuel Baptist. She really enjoyed these years of retirement and being with family and friends.

Jane is survived by her daughter Sharon Palmer and husband, Harold Ray Palmer, of Warner Robins, Ga and her son, Jim Dalrymple, of Marieta, Ga, as well as seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and two great, great grandchildren. Right before her death, a family member told her that the two things he admired the most about her were her strength and her love for her grandchildren; she smiled and nodded. She loved all of them and was sure to be present and of great help during their births.

Celebration of life will be a family affair where all can remember the past and dream of the future in a family whose foundation was laid so long ago. Interment will be in Clearwater, Fla alongside her husband.