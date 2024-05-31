Moving company employee arrested in theft of customer’s jewelry

An employee of a moving company has been arrested in the alleged theft of a customer’s jewelry.

A woman from Lady Lake reported in April that $2,000 worth of rings had been stolen when she used Village Movers & Storage to move her property to a storage unit as she was moving to a new home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

An employee of the company who was packing her things aroused suspicion when the woman noticed he “was lingering in the master bedroom for an excessive amount of time.”

A detective began investigating the case and found that Village Movers & Storage employee Edwardo Jose Burgos, 32, of Ocala, had sold two rings at Walt’s Pawn in Ocala. The rings that were sold at the pawn shop matched the description of the stolen rings.

Burgos was tracked down Wednesday and arrested on a charge of grand theft. He admitted he had stolen the rings and said it was, “A bad decision.”

The Massachusetts native was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $2,500