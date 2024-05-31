79.1 F
The Villages
Friday, May 31, 2024
New sod will be put down at Homestead Dog Park

By Staff Report

The Homestead Dog Park will be closed daily from 1:30-3:30 p.m., for irrigation of new sod, until further notice. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Homestead Recreation Center at (352) 674-1971.

