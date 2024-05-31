Red button at gates still functioning as residents question card issue

The District Office issued a reminder Friday afternoon that the red buttons are still functioning at entrance gates in The Villages a day after a change was announced involving residents’ gate cards.

The District Office announced Thursday that beginning in June “the gate system will only operate with valid cards active in the system.” Residents who find they are having trouble with their cards are invited to address the problem at the District Customer Service Center at Lake Sumter Landing or one of the satellite offices.

Residents can also use the visitor lane and press the red button.

While the functionality enhancement at the gates is something that has been in the works for many months, the abrupt announcement of the change appears to have caught many residents off guard. It has also reinvigorated the long-running debate of the worthiness of the gates in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“De-activating all the older gate cards is a waste of resources. The only thing gate cards do, is open gates that could be opened by a press of a button, anyway,” said Robert Fell of the Village of Santo Domingo.

He said he really doesn’t see the “upside” of the change and fears it will worsen traffic.

“All the people that formerly lived in The Villages or got a card from a friend because they work in The Villages, will now have to push a button, slowing the flow of traffic,” he said.

Joe Godfrey of the Village of Marsh Bend agrees the gates merely create the image of a gated community.

“The Villages is not a gated community as some people think. It is illegal in the state of Florida to have a gated community with the roads being maintained by the county. The way around this is the little red bottom which allows anyone to obtain entry. The guards at the gates have no authority to keep anyone out. That is why when you pull in the visitor lane they just open the gate,” Godfrey said.

Share your thoughts on the gates at letters@villages-news.com.