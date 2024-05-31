Village of McClure man gets rare Heavenly Hand during Mahjong

A Village of McClure man got a rare Heavenly Hand while playing Mahjong this week at the Okahumpka Recreation Center.

Jerry Coleman was thrilled to get the Heavenly Hand or Tenhou.

“When looking up the chances of this it appears to be rarer than, for example, a hole in one,” said his wife, Heather Coleman.

The probability of Tenhou is calculated in number 6, coming out to about 1 in 330530 or .0003025 percent.

“For comparison, to even play 330,530 hands of mahjong, you’d have to play 10 hands every day for 90 years,” Heather Coleman added.

Her husband started playing Mahjong in March 2023 after having his knees replaced. He was taught by a Mona McKinley of the Village of Fenney.

“Mona was so kind to teach him. He plays several times a week at the rec centers,” Heather Coleman added.

The Colemans also feel lucky to have found a home in The Villages.

“We have moved 19 times. Most recently from a summer home in the Black Hills of South Dakota,” Heather Coleman said.

