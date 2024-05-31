79.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 31, 2024
type here...

Village of McClure man gets rare Heavenly Hand during Mahjong

By Staff Report

A Village of McClure man got a rare Heavenly Hand while playing Mahjong this week at the Okahumpka Recreation Center.

Jerry Coleman was thrilled to get the Heavenly Hand or Tenhou.

When looking up the chances of this it appears to be rarer than, for example, a hole in one,” said his wife, Heather Coleman.

The probability of Tenhou is calculated in number 6, coming out to about 1 in 330530 or .0003025 percent.

Villager Jerry Coleman was thrilled to get the rare Heavenly Hand while playing Mahjong
Villager Jerry Coleman was thrilled to get the rare Heavenly Hand while playing Mahjong.

“For comparison, to even play 330,530 hands of mahjong, you’d have to play 10 hands every day for 90 years,” Heather Coleman added.

Her husband started playing Mahjong in March 2023 after having his knees replaced. He was taught by a Mona McKinley of the Village of Fenney.

“Mona was so kind to teach him. He plays several times a week at the rec centers,” Heather Coleman added.

The Colemans also feel lucky to have found a home in The Villages.

“We have moved 19 times. Most recently from a summer home in the Black Hills of South Dakota,” Heather Coleman said. 

Tell us about your amazing accomplishments at news@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Donald Trump is finally being held accountable

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader is happy that former President Donald Trump is finally being held accountable for his actions.

Democratic presidents have done worse than President Trump

A resident of the Alexandria Villas says that there have been Democratic presidents who did far worse things than President Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Congressman Webster should be ashamed of blind support for Trump

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it is time for Congressman Webster to represent the interests of his constituents rather than ex-President Trump.

Finding faith in the news media

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to an encouraging study about faith in the news media.

Needlessly spending money on pickleball courts at Hacienda

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Caroline resident expresses frustration that the Hacienda pickleball courts will be closed through mid-June for work that he believes is completely unnecessary.

Photos