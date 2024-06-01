Baby on the way in our neighborhood in The Villages

To the Editor:

I wrote a Letter to the Editor once about under age 55’s in our neighborhoods, my next door neighbors, for example! Mid 20s and pregnant and they think they should be able to live here because it’s an 80/20 rule!

Just like you posted, I got nothing but HATE MESSAGES BACK! Well, I totally agree with you, I waited until I was 55 and retired to live here. Again, it’s a rule thing, some people just can’t and won’t play by the rules. My question is why wouldn’t someone want to live where there are people to be friends with? Other children to play with? This couple never comes out to socialize with anyone in the neighborhood! They don’t even try, garage door up, garage door down! She obviously is trying to hide the fact she is pregnant, because she will have to leave after the baby is born! People have tried to be nice, even though no one wants them here! So if you don’t agree with this post and you think they should be able to live in the neighborhoods of 55 and over with a child, post your address on here, they will be looking for a new house soon. Maybe you will have one in your neighborhood for sale?

Candice Reimers

Village of DeLuna