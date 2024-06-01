Character matters when choosing a president

To the Editor:

To begin, I grew up a Republican and only in my senior years became an independent. To me, character matters and the character of former president Trump is reflected in his view of people who gave the ultimate for their country or those permanently disabled by a war injury.

In 2015, shortly after launching his presidential candidacy, Trump publicly blasted McCain, saying “He’s not a war hero.” He added, “I like people who weren’t captured.”

John F. Kelly, retired four-star Marine general and former Trump chief of staff, related that Trump observed at a 2017 Memorial Day event in Arlington National Cemetery: “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?”

Kelly said Trump did not want to include military amputees at a White House military event in 2018 because it would make spectators uncomfortable, and added that Trump had said their presence “doesn’t look good for me.”

Trump’s attitude toward veterans is contrasted with the annual Memorial Day concert aired May 26 on PBS which included testimonies on the sacrifices made by many who fought in support of our country and in the fight against dictators and terrorism. Gold Star families and their stories were highlighted.

Several of the stories and testimonies reflected on World War II and the loss of life in the fight against fascism. Last spring we visited Normandy and the cemetery in which over 9,000 of our American soldiers who died in the battle of Normandy are buried. We were honored to visit the grave site of our neighbor’s uncle who died in Normandy.

On a personal level, I remember as a kid my grandmother having a picture on the top of her piano of her nephew who fought in the Battle of the Bulge with the 10th armored division against Hitler’s fascism. And as a Vietnam veteran, I remember men I knew who made the ultimate sacrifice. All served and died because they believed in the values of our country and our form of government.

Former Trump Chief of Staff John F. Kelly summarized it best stating, “What’s going on in the country that a single person thinks this guy would still be a good president when he’s said the things he’s said and done the things he’s done. It is beyond my comprehension he has the support he has.”

Tom Berge

Village of Charlotte