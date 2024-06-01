Developer to lock up town square for five years at $25 per night

The Developer is poised to lock up exclusive rights to nightly use of Lake Sumter Landing Market Square for another five years at $25 per night.

A contract is set to be executed Monday between The Villages Operating Company and the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 3 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center to discuss the five-year continuation of the existing contract.

The contract gives The Villages Operating Company “first rights to schedule events at Market Square from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., 365 days per year. These events include regularly scheduled entertainment, promotions, civic events etc.”

For this privilege, the Developer pays $25 per day or $9,125 per year. The nightly entertainment at the squares is a key ingredient in The Villages’ highly successful formula for selling homes. There are similar agreements in place for Spanish Springs and Brownwood.

Meanwhile, residents are learning that they are responsible for footing the bills for maintenance and improvements at the squares. The Project Wide Authority Committee recently signed off on spending $3 million in amenity funds for improvements to the wharf at Lake Sumter Landing. In 2022, residents were outraged at paying for the replacement for the decorative windmill and water tower at Brownwood after the wood rotted.