74.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 1, 2024
type here...

Developer to lock up town square for five years at $25 per night

By Meta Minton

The Developer is poised to lock up exclusive rights to nightly use of Lake Sumter Landing Market Square for another five years at $25 per night.

A contract is set to be executed Monday between The Villages Operating Company and the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 3 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center to discuss the five-year continuation of the existing contract.

The contract gives The Villages Operating Company “first rights to schedule events at Market Square from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., 365 days per year. These events include regularly scheduled entertainment, promotions, civic events etc.”

For this privilege, the Developer pays $25 per day or $9,125 per year. The nightly entertainment at the squares is a key ingredient in The Villages’ highly successful formula for selling homes. There are similar agreements in place for Spanish Springs and Brownwood.

Meanwhile, residents are learning that they are responsible for footing the bills for maintenance and improvements at the squares. The Project Wide Authority Committee recently signed off on spending $3 million in amenity funds for improvements to the wharf at Lake Sumter Landing. In 2022, residents were outraged at paying for the replacement for the decorative windmill and water tower at Brownwood after the wood rotted.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Character matters when choosing a president

A Village of Charlotte resident says that character matters when choosing a president. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Baby on the way in our neighborhood in The Villages

A Village of DeLuna resident, who didn’t move to The Villages until she was of retirement age, questions young people living in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Don’t criticize taxpayer money spent on Trump’s golfing

A Village of Gilchrist resident answers a previous letter writer who was critical of the amount of taxpayer money spent on former President Trump’s golf outings.

Donald Trump is finally being held accountable

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader is happy that former President Donald Trump is finally being held accountable for his actions.

Democratic presidents have done worse than President Trump

A resident of the Alexandria Villas says that there have been Democratic presidents who did far worse things than President Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos