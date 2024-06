To the Editor:

To the person who wrote the lengthy letter regarding Trump’s golf outings. Is that any different than the taxpayers paying for Biden’s trips to the beach every weekend? I think not. If you do a little research, you will find that Biden has been gone from the White House to the beach many more weekends than Trump ever was. Also, you can’t forget Biden’s weeklong trips to the Caribbean and to Lake Tahoe and who knows where else?

Bonnie Fulford

Village of Gilchrist