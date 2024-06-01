88.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 1, 2024
type here...

Grand opening announced for new recreation center in The Villages

By Staff Report

A new recreation center in The Villages will celebrate its grand opening this coming week.

The Saluki Recreation Center is located in the Village of Shady Brook.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 9 a.m. Thursday, June 6.

The theme of the new recreation center is Villagers and their dogs.

The Saluki is recognized as the world’s oldest known breed of domestic dogs. The Saluki was originally bred in the Fertile Crescent. The modern breed is typically deep-chested and long-legged speedsters.

The recreation center will feature a resort-style family pool as well as pickleball courts, bocce and corn toss.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Character matters when choosing a president

A Village of Charlotte resident says that character matters when choosing a president. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Baby on the way in our neighborhood in The Villages

A Village of DeLuna resident, who didn’t move to The Villages until she was of retirement age, questions young people living in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Don’t criticize taxpayer money spent on Trump’s golfing

A Village of Gilchrist resident answers a previous letter writer who was critical of the amount of taxpayer money spent on former President Trump’s golf outings.

Donald Trump is finally being held accountable

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader is happy that former President Donald Trump is finally being held accountable for his actions.

Democratic presidents have done worse than President Trump

A resident of the Alexandria Villas says that there have been Democratic presidents who did far worse things than President Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos