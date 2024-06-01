Grand opening announced for new recreation center in The Villages

A new recreation center in The Villages will celebrate its grand opening this coming week.

The Saluki Recreation Center is located in the Village of Shady Brook.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 9 a.m. Thursday, June 6.

The theme of the new recreation center is Villagers and their dogs.

The Saluki is recognized as the world’s oldest known breed of domestic dogs. The Saluki was originally bred in the Fertile Crescent. The modern breed is typically deep-chested and long-legged speedsters.

The recreation center will feature a resort-style family pool as well as pickleball courts, bocce and corn toss.