Homeless man who jumped on stage at square gets break in court case

A homeless man who jumped on stage at a town square in The Villages has gotten a break in his court case.

Brandon Samuel, 30, was arrested May 24 after he jumped on stage at the gazebo at Spanish Springs Town Square and began yelling obscenities. After he was taken into custody and placed in the back of a Lady Lake Police Department squad car, Samuel “managed to reach around to his front side” and exposed himself to a female officer who was at the wheel. He used sexually graphic language, masturbated and ejaculated in the back of her squad car.

For the ruckus at the square ,he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of breach of the peace. For the episode in the squad car, he was initially charged with felony lewd and lascivious behavior.

However, upon review by the prosecutor’s office, the lewd and lascivious behavior charge has been knocked down to a misdemeanor. He is due for arraignment June 19 in Lake County Court.

As Samuel was being escorted from the square on the night of his arrest, a bottle of alcohol was found in a bag he was carrying and the bottle was confiscated.

A performer told police that Samuel had been looking for a bag and threatened to, “Shoot this whole place up.” She and members of the band were packing up their gear at the end of their performance when Samuel continued to question them about his bag.

“I will shoot you all if I don’t find that bag,” Samuel told the band members.

Samuel began yelling at a passerby and an officer arrived on the scene and intervened.

Samuel served time in prison in 2019 following his arrest in Hillsborough County on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and criminal mischief. Prior to that, he served time in prison in 2016 for burglary with assault and resisting arrest, also stemming from an incident in Hillsborough County. In 2011, Samuel was arrested in Manatee County for robbing a Chinese food deliveryman at a Bradenton apartment complex.