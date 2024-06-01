Intoxicated man arrested after disturbance at billiards hall in Bushnell

An intoxicated man was arrested after a disturbance at a billiards hall in Bushnell.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called Tuesday night to Back Alley Billiards on Main Street after 51-year-old David Eugene Knight of Inverness entered the establishment and was already intoxicated, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He began causing a disturbance and hit another individual with a pool stick.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found Knight and his wife in the parking lot near their Dodge Ram pickup. Knight’s wife indicated that due to their intoxication level, they would be willing to sleep in the back of their truck. However, a representative of Back Alley Billiards said the couple needed to leave the property. A third individual drove their truck from the premises.

A short time later, the truck returned to the parking lot and was doing “burnouts.”

Knight “became aggressively argumentative” and threatened to call the supervisor of the deputies who had returned to the scene. Knight resisted efforts to be taken into custody. A search of his pickup turned up a vaping device and THC oil.

Knight was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and drug possession. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,650 bond.