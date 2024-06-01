79.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 1, 2024
type here...

Price for AC replacement at Colony Cottage comes in higher than expected

By Staff Report

The price for the replacement of the heating and air conditioning system at Colony Cottage Recreation Center has come in slightly higher than expected.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee will consider the $594,000 bid for the replacement when its members meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 3 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The project had been budgeted at $574,058, so there is a $19,942 shortfall that will be covered by a fund transfer.

The low bid came from Nelson & Company Engineered Services LLC, which was the successful bidder earlier this year for a heating and air conditioning replacement project at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The other bidder for the Colony Cottage project was Cortez Heating & Air with a price of $726,095.

The heating and air conditioning system in use at Colony Cottage today is the one that was originally installed at the recreation center which opened in 2006.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Character matters when choosing a president

A Village of Charlotte resident says that character matters when choosing a president. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Baby on the way in our neighborhood in The Villages

A Village of DeLuna resident, who didn’t move to The Villages until she was of retirement age, questions young people living in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Don’t criticize taxpayer money spent on Trump’s golfing

A Village of Gilchrist resident answers a previous letter writer who was critical of the amount of taxpayer money spent on former President Trump’s golf outings.

Donald Trump is finally being held accountable

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader is happy that former President Donald Trump is finally being held accountable for his actions.

Democratic presidents have done worse than President Trump

A resident of the Alexandria Villas says that there have been Democratic presidents who did far worse things than President Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos