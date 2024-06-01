Price for AC replacement at Colony Cottage comes in higher than expected

The price for the replacement of the heating and air conditioning system at Colony Cottage Recreation Center has come in slightly higher than expected.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee will consider the $594,000 bid for the replacement when its members meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 3 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The project had been budgeted at $574,058, so there is a $19,942 shortfall that will be covered by a fund transfer.

The low bid came from Nelson & Company Engineered Services LLC, which was the successful bidder earlier this year for a heating and air conditioning replacement project at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The other bidder for the Colony Cottage project was Cortez Heating & Air with a price of $726,095.

The heating and air conditioning system in use at Colony Cottage today is the one that was originally installed at the recreation center which opened in 2006.