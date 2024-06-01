79.5 F
Saturday, June 1, 2024
SECO blames switch to LED technology for increase in rates

By Staff Report

SECO Energy is blaming the switch to LED technology for an increase in rates.

The energy cooperative, headquartered in Sumterville, serves more than 240,000 homes and businesses in seven Central Florida counties, including 62,000 families and commercial accounts in The Villages.

“As a member of a cooperatively structured utility, individuals and businesses share in the benefits and costs of SECO Energy through their energy purchases and additional energy services. Unfortunately, material costs and supply chain shortages, particularly in LED lighting fixtures and poles, have necessitated the need for the cooperative to increase the monthly rate for lighting service that went into effect on May 1. These increases are a direct result of the industry’s shift towards LED technology, which is more efficient and longer lasting, but also more expensive,” SECO said in news release.

SECO warned it will also enact a more substantial increase in pole rental costs for lighting that will go into effect in October of this year.

