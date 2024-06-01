Standoff suspect enters plea in kidnapping case in The Villages

A suspect who defied a SWAT team in a 24-hour standoff in March in The Villages has entered a plea in the kidnapping case that ignited the drama.

James Savage, 54, pleaded not guilty this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of kidnapping, possession of a weapon by a felon and battery.

He was arrested March 16 at the conclusion of a 24-hour standoff at 7970 SE 174th Belhaven Loop in the Village of Chatham, which is in Marion County. He fled there after allegedly kidnapping a woman from a home in the Village of Monarch Grove, which is in Sumter County. He allegedly shoved the woman into a Mercedes, setting in motion a manhunt that ended with the standoff that trashed the home of Lorraine Heroux, a widow who had befriended Savage. He has a long criminal history, including a 2020 conviction for exploitation of the elderly, involving a woman with dementia.

He continues to face numerous charges in Marion County.