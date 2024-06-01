74.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 1, 2024
type here...

Standoff suspect enters plea in kidnapping case in The Villages

By Staff Report
James Savage
James Savage

A suspect who defied a SWAT team in a 24-hour standoff in March in The Villages has entered a plea in the kidnapping case that ignited the drama.

James Savage, 54, pleaded not guilty this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of kidnapping, possession of a weapon by a felon and battery.

He was arrested March 16 at the conclusion of a 24-hour standoff at 7970 SE 174th Belhaven Loop in the Village of Chatham, which is in Marion County. He fled there after allegedly kidnapping a woman from a home in the Village of Monarch Grove, which is in Sumter County. He allegedly shoved the woman into a Mercedes, setting in motion a manhunt that ended with the standoff that trashed the home of Lorraine Heroux, a widow who had befriended Savage. He has a long criminal history, including a 2020 conviction for exploitation of the elderly, involving a woman with dementia.

He continues to face numerous charges in Marion County.  

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Character matters when choosing a president

A Village of Charlotte resident says that character matters when choosing a president. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Baby on the way in our neighborhood in The Villages

A Village of DeLuna resident, who didn’t move to The Villages until she was of retirement age, questions young people living in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Don’t criticize taxpayer money spent on Trump’s golfing

A Village of Gilchrist resident answers a previous letter writer who was critical of the amount of taxpayer money spent on former President Trump’s golf outings.

Donald Trump is finally being held accountable

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader is happy that former President Donald Trump is finally being held accountable for his actions.

Democratic presidents have done worse than President Trump

A resident of the Alexandria Villas says that there have been Democratic presidents who did far worse things than President Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos