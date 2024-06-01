88.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 1, 2024
Suspect arrested in theft of jacket at Love’s Travel Stop

By Staff Report
Tracy Byron Jenkins
A suspect was arrested in the theft of a jacket at Love’s Travel Stop at Bushnell.

Tracy Byron Jenkins, 22, of Ocala, had been in the store in the wee hours on Wednesday when he took a black jacket with reflective stripes and got into a gray Toyota Solara, according to an arrest report from the  Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy spotted the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at the nearby Burger King.

Jenkins admitted he took the jacket off a hanger, put it on and walked out of Love’s Travel Stop. He admitted did not pay for the jacket. He was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $150 bond.

