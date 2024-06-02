16-year-old arrested in brutal fatal stabbing of fellow teen

A 16-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a fellow teen in Wildwood.

Alex Hernandez was taken into custody in connection with the death of 15-year-old Connor Michel Gill.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 10 p.m. Saturday to 6611 County Road 148 where Gill and a 48-year-old male were airlifted from the scene. Gill was pronounced dead at 1:19 a.m. Sunday. The adult victim was in the intensive care unit of a local hospital.

The incident occurred during a sleepover when Hernandez “banged” on the door. Gill went to unlock the door and Hernandez gained entry into the residence. Upon entry, Hernandez stabbed Gill and threatened a third victim. The adult victim came to inspect what was going on and was also stabbed by the suspect.

Hernandez fled on foot and was taken into custody with help from the sheriff’s office helicopter.

Hernandez was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center and has been charged with premeditated first‐degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and armed burglary.

He had used weapons he had ordered online, according to Undersheriff Pat Breeden.

Both Hernandez and Gill had withdrawn from Sumter County Schools and were being homeschooled.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, additional charges on the suspect are still being investigated. If you have any information related to this case, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352‐793‐2621, or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1‐800‐423‐TIPS ( 8477).