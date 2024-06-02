AMAC will offer sessions about steps to take in case of sudden death

The Association of Mature Americans Citizens will offer three upcoming sessions about the important steps to take in case of sudden death.

If you passed away tomorrow, will your loved ones know what to do? Will they know where your financial information and tax records, insurance records, and investment documents are stored? Will they be able to locate your most current will, health care directives, and documented funeral wishes? Can they locate important household documents, like deeds, car titles, and pension statements?

The list goes on and on, but the important point is that having this type of pertinent information organized and available in a structured place is something you can do in advance for those you leave behind. This seminar offered by the AMAC Foundation has been structured to guide you through the process of creating your “Survivor Notebook,” the repository that will help your loved ones cope after your passing

Sessions will be held at the Lady Lake Public Library:

Session 1 – 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 11

Session 2 – 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 18

Session 3 – 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 25

There is no charge for this in-person seminar. Light Refreshments will be served at each session, and notebook materials will be provided. Space is limited. Registration is required.

Contact the AMAC Foundation, 888-750-2622 register online at https://amacfoundation.org/event/sudden-death-seminar-jul-2024/