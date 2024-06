To the Editor:

Congressman Webster was right and his comments were correct in supporting President Trump. The entire trial was a draconian display of Stalin-like political coercion worthy of our total disdain. Only a Third World drug lord might make such a miscarriage of justice. There are going to be repercussions for the travesty of justice. The Democrats who rigged this sham will pay a price for stabbing in the heart “truth justice and the American way.”

Joseph Finch

Village of Hillsborough