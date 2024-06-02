Husband who tied wife with dementia to chair wins right to visit her

An 89-year-old New Jersey man who was arrested after his wife was found tied to a chair at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages has won permission to visit her.

Christopher Sessa of Manchester, N.J. was arrested in April after a maid found his wife, who suffers from dementia, tied to a chair in their hotel room. Sessa was out “roaming” around the hotel, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He was arrested on felony charges of false imprisonment and elder abuse.

Sessa was released on bond, but was barred from contact with his wife of 60 years. She is now in the custody of the state.

Sessa is being represented by local attorney Jaimie Washo Spivey who filed a motion seeking permission for her client to have supervised contact with his wife at a care facility. A judge has granted that motion.

When his wife was found at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa, she was “extremely disheveled and confused.” A white belt had been used to secure her left arm to the chair. White trash bags had been used to tie each of her feet to the chair.

In addition to law enforcement, The Villages Public Safety Department was summoned to the scene. The EMS personnel found the woman “could not answer general questions, due to her severe memory loss,” the report said.

When police interviewed Sessa, he complained that someone on the hotel staff had “dimed him out” by contacting law enforcement. He also said he was “trying to do the best he could so she wouldn’t be able to hurt herself by falling, but knew it wasn’t the right choice by restraining her,” the report said.

Sessa splits his time between New Jersey and Boca Raton.