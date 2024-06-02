Isolation appears to be factor in cognitive decline of seniors in Florida

June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, an important time to remind Floridians to take action on brain health.
Recent data from the Florida Department of Health shows 1 in 10 Floridians age 45+ report they are experiencing confusion or memory loss that is happening more often or getting worse. However, healthy habits based on the latest research can help to reduce the risk for cognitive decline.
- Floridians with less than a high school education experienced the most subjective cognitive decline at 23 percent as compared to college graduates at 6.7 percent. Studies show education reduces the risk for cognitive decline.
- More than 85 percent of those who experienced cognitive decline in Florida have at least one chronic condition. Research has shown managing chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure can reduce the risk for decline.
- More than a quarter of Floridians with cognitive decline (27.2 percent) reported they live alone. Isolation and lack of stimulation can be detrimental to brain health. Continuing to challenge your mind can have short and long-term benefits for your brain.