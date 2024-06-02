76.7 F
The Villages
Monday, June 3, 2024
Officials make plea for Villagers to slow down in golf carts

By Staff Report

Officials are making a plea for Villagers to slow down when traveling in golf carts.

Villagers are reminded that the speed limit for golf carts is 20 miles an hour.

Speeding in golf carts can frequently lead to crashes, involving serious injury, and in some cases, even death.

A recent study conducted by John Castaldo of The Villages Health showed of all golf cart crashes, 48 percent resulted in hospitalization, severe trauma, or death. Of these, ejection occurred in 27 percent, hospitalization in 55 percent and death or disability in 15 percent of the crashes, according to the Villages Homeowners Advocates.

The VHA offers regular golf cart safety clinics. Learn more at https://thevha.net/

