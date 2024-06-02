Sumter commissioners face important decision on future of fire service

The Sumter County commissioners will be making an important decision on the future of fire service.

At a May 21 workshop meeting, the four commissioners in attendance signaled that they are inclined to support the service level provided by Sumter County Fire & EMS at the “Level 3” operational staffing plan consistent with the prior supporting comments provided at the Board’s March 19 workshop.

Under Level 1 funding, the impact would be:

• Reduce suppression response at Fire Stations 11 and 23;

• Fire engines/ladders from seven fire stations – staffed with two personnel (two Engines at BLS level);

• Operate six ambulances staffed with two personnel (ALS level);

• Water supply tenders from four rural fire stations – unstaffed;

• 115 people total;

• 30 percent Unit Hour Utilization (UHU) EMS transport levels;

• Delay capital replacement for items $10,000 and above;

• Increased response time for suppression units to areas affected;

• Increased Effective Response Force (ERF) response times;

• High demand for overtime (voluntary and mandatory) to maintain minimum staffing for operations;

• ISO rating declines in affected areas.

Under Level 2 funding, the impact would be:

• Fire engines/ladders from nine fire stations – staffed with three personnel (ALS level);

• Operate six ambulances staffed with two personnel (ALS level)

• Water supply tenders from four rural fire stations – unstaffed;

• 132 people total, 17 additional positions;

• 30 percent Unit Hour Utilization (UHU) EMS transport levels;

• Phased-in capital replacement for items $10,000 and above;

• Improves ERF response time for suppression units;

• Reduces demand on mandatory overtime occurrences;

• Maintain current ISO level.

Under Level 3 funding, the impact would be:

• Fire engines/ladders from nine fire stations staffed with three to four personnel (ALS level);

• Operate six ambulances staffed with two personnel (ALS level) and two additional unstaffed ambulances that do not require an engine to go out of service;

• Water supply tenders from four rural fire stations staffed with one person (BLS, first aid);

• 144 people total with 29 additional positions;

• Approximately 30 percent Unit Hour Utilization (UHU) EMS Transport levels with additional ambulances for increased readiness during high-demand periods;

• Sustained/enhanced capital replacement for items $10,000 and above;

• Improves response time for suppression and ambulance units for first arrival and effective response force;

• Provides 2 in/2 out upon arrival of units from the closest station (decrease time to initiate interior fire attack);

• Mandatory overtime occurrences on an emergency basis only;

• Rural water supply methodology creates potential for ISO rating improvement in areas without hydrants.

“Service Level 3 will allow the department the flexibility, staffing, and operating capacity to continue the goals of improving outcomes in all of its service programs,” said Rob Hanson, Fire Chief, Sumter County Fire & EMS. “Service Level 3 represents the continuous improvement vision needed for now and the future.”

The funding for Level 3 would start October 1, and would come from ambulance transport revenues, annual business fire inspection fees, a cost or readiness per ambulance from the County’s General Fund for the six ambulances planned to be at or above 30 percent utilization, ad valorem taxes from a new municipal service taxing unit (MSTU), and an increase in the current fire assessment (municipal service benefit unit (MSBU).

At the May 21, workshop, the board heard the MSBU study presentation and will consider adopting the study at its June 11 Board meeting along with setting the proposed new rates for consideration at a July 23 public hearing. The study and the proposed rates for the Level 3 funding can be found on the county’s Website at https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/24273?fileID=59468