Monday, June 3, 2024
Drug suspect apprehended at gunpoint at auto parts store

By Staff Report
Perry Williams
Perry Williams III

A drug suspect was apprehended at gunpoint in the parking lot of an auto parts store in Wildwood.

Perry Williams III, 36, of Coleman, was taken into custody around noon Friday in the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He had been driving a silver GMC Terrain and was being pursued by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and was holding Williams at gunpoint when he was joined by officers from the Wildwood Police Department, who ended up making the arrest.

Williams was found to be in possession of .80 grams of MDMA/methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

