FHP investigating fatal crash on U.S. 301 in Sumter County

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Sunday night on U.S. 301 in Sumter County.

A 49-year-old Dade City man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:45 p.m. on U.S. 301, north of County Road 700.

His Kia Soul had been northbound on U.S. 301 when it entered the southbound lane and crashed into a Hyundai Elantra, which was traveling southbound on U.S. 301, according to the FHP accident report.

The Elantra had been driven by an 18-year-old Webster woman. She suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.