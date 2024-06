To the Editor:

I am outraged at this leader in the Republican Party and their support for her. This mental person nearly won her last election. Can you imagine Laura Loomer winning and then carrying out her wish to kill all Democrats? C’mon Republicans, you can do better than this! What draws Republicans to such nut cases as Cruz, Jordan, Trump, Meadows, Guiliani, Rubio, and a whole bunch in Texas.

Warren Kiefer

Village of Palo Alto