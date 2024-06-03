Lady Lake officials render decision on trees at rec center site

Members of the Lady Lake Commission rendered a decision Monday night on two trees that were standing in the way of a new $20 million recreation center.

The trees in question are a 36-inch Live Oak tree and a 52-inch Laurel Oak tree that required a variance from the Town of Lady Lake prior to their removal for the new Paradise Recreation Center to be built on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Residents in favor of saving the trees took to the podium prior to the commissioners’ vote.

“I know it won’t make a difference, but we need all of the shade and oxygen we can get these days,” said Liz Brophy, a resident of the Historic Side of The Villages.

Margaret Wetzel, also of the Historic Side, echoed those sentiments.

“A tree is valuable,” she said. “Lady Lake is a Tree City, is that not right?”

The women and Historic Side resident James Wronka also raised the long-simmering issue of the Paradise pool, which is to be replaced with a resort-style pool. The healthier of the two trees is located at the site of the future pool.

They complained that the resort-style pool planned for the Paradise Recreation Center is too shallow for water walking, can’t accommodate lap swimming and is not what residents want.

However, Amenity Authority Committee member Don Deakin spoke out in favor of the pool and the lengthy planning process that has gone into the Paradise Recreation Center. He pointed out a survey had been used to gather input on the type of pool that was ultimately chosen by the AAC, which is funding the project. The AAC has also offered numerous opportunities for input from residents, during the nearly two-year planning process, Deakin said.

In the end, the commission voted 4-0 in favor of the removal of the trees. Mayor Ed Freeman was absent from the meeting.