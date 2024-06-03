Make Spanish Springs safe for all

To the Editor:

I tried out the Mercado at Spanish Springs on Saturday morning. There is so much positive happening at Spanish Springs these days. It’s unfortunate the authorities can’t make the square safe for veterans and others who may be sensitive to abrupt blood-curdling screams.

Someone told me the source of the screaming on Saturday morning has autism and must be excused for his behavior. Another couple who has a child with autism said he absolutely does not have autism and is more likely an attention seeker who preys on those with well-intentioned but misguided sympathies. I personally overheard the source of the screams say that he was extra loud because someone had asked him to quiet down. That behavior seems to me much more consistent with attention-seeking than autism.

If you feel the square should be safe for everyone – not just those who like to scream for attention – please let the authorities know your feelings.

James Swanson

Village of De La Vista