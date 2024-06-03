77.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 3, 2024
type here...

Make Spanish Springs safe for all

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I tried out the Mercado at Spanish Springs on Saturday morning. There is so much positive happening at Spanish Springs these days. It’s unfortunate the authorities can’t make the square safe for veterans and others who may be sensitive to abrupt blood-curdling screams.
Someone told me the source of the screaming on Saturday morning has autism and must be excused for his behavior. Another couple who has a child with autism said he absolutely does not have autism and is more likely an attention seeker who preys on those with well-intentioned but misguided sympathies. I personally overheard the source of the screams say that he was extra loud because someone had asked him to quiet down. That behavior seems to me much more consistent with attention-seeking than autism.
If you feel the square should be safe for everyone – not just those who like to scream for attention – please let the authorities know your feelings.

James Swanson
Village of De La Vista

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s time for GOP to disown Laura Loomer and other nut jobs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident writes that it is time for the GOP to disown Laura Loomer and other nut jobs.

Democrats will pay the price for what they’ve done to President Trump

A Village of Hillsborough resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that Democrats will pay the price for what they’ve done to President Trump.

Begging officials to save trees at Paradise

A Village of Country Club Hills resident is begging officials to find a way to save the beautiful trees to be cut down for the construction of a new recreation center at Paradise.

We can Make America Great Again by voting

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident says he can Make America Great Again by voting.

Character matters when choosing a president

A Village of Charlotte resident says that character matters when choosing a president. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos