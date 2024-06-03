88.9 F
The Villages
Monday, June 3, 2024
SAR will learn about Revolutionary War’s ‘other Washington’  

By Staff Report

Did you know there was another Washington who fought in the Revolutionary War?

The Villages Chapter of SAR (Sons of the American Revolution) is looking forward to a program about “The Other Washington,” which will be given by the SAR’s Vice President Donald Hansen.

William Washington was the second cousin once removed to George Washington, and the pre-eminent Continental Calvary commander of the Revolutionary War (3rd Continental Light Dragoons) – a hero in the Southern Campaign. Hansen became interested in “the other Washington” after learning his fourth great grandfather served as a Sergeant in the 3rd Continental Light Dragoon under Lieutenant Colonel William Washington.

Lieutenant Colonel Donald L. Hansen, now retired, served over 22 years as an Army lawyer (Judge Advocate General Corps) followed by over 21 years as a federal prosecutor (Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida) for a total of 44 years in service to Uncle Sam.  Besides his involvement in SAR, he is president of the Lake & Sumter Counties Chapter Military Officers Association of America.

The Villages Chapter of SAR will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday June 8 at the Captiva Recreation Center. Visitors are welcome to hear about “the other Washington.”

