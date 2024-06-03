Unlicensed teen from Honduras arrested after crash near Denny’s

An unlicensed teen from Honduras was arrested after a crash near Denny’s restaurant in The Villages.

Dario Javier Perez Gomez, 19, of Ocala, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe with Minnesota license plates when he was involved in a traffic accident at about 6 p.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 441 at Village Parkway Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Perez Gomez does not speak English and a deputy investigating the crash needed to use a language line through dispatch to communicate with him.

Perez Gomez said he had come to the United States from Honduras. A check confirmed he has never obtained a driver’s license or documentation in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was taken to UF Health-The Villages Hospital, and once he was medically cleared, he was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $150 bond.