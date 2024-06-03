USGA agronomist contends El Nino’s impact on golf courses ‘definitely real’

An agronomist from the United States Golf Association contends that El Nino’s impact on golf courses in The Villages was “definitely real.”

Chris Neff of the USGA provided an update on the courses in The Villages on Monday morning before the Project Wide Advisory Committee. The USGA was brought in as a consultant after an uproar in The Villages over the atrocious deterioration of the courses.

“Everybody is tired of hearing about El Nino, but it was definitely real,” Neff said.

His comment was obviously a result of the golf division’s initial explanation that the courses had suffered due to the El Nino weather pattern. However that explanation spurred a backlash of criticism from golfers in The Villages. Many golfers wondered why El Nino had spared other neighboring courses.

Neff explained that El Nino occurred “in pockets of Florida.”

He was quick to praise Director of Executive Golf Course Maintenance Mitch Leininger for improvements at the courses.

“There has been a tremendous recovery in past two months,” said Neff.

He added that Leininger has a solid plan moving forward.

“Mitch is trying to build a good program. That is something that has been missing in the past,” Neff said.