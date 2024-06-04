Homeless woman arrested after showing up at daughter’s home

A homeless woman was arrested after showing up at her daughter’s home.

Maritza Vandepol, 36, was arrested this past Thursday after she was found at the home of her daughter on Orange Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

An officer responded to the home to investigate a trespassing complaint and found Vandepol at the property, from which she had previously been banned.

Vandepol, who was arrested one week earlier after taking part in a bizarre satanical ritual, was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000.