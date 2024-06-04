K-9 unit assists in arrest of suspect with vial of testosterone

A K-9 unit assisted in the arrest of a suspect found to be in possession of a vial of testosterone.

Dallas Mitchell Day, 43, of Summerfield, was driving a Ford Fusion shortly before 10 p.m. Monday southbound on County Road 470 near the intersection with County Road 437 when a deputy noticed the vehicle did not have a license plate, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Day said he “just bought the car” and showed the deputy a signed title. A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A search of the vehicle turned up a bottle of Buprenorphine with the prescription label torn off, a waxy substance that tested positive for fentanyl, marijuana and a 200ml vial of Testosterone Cypionate.

Day was taken into custody on drugs charges, ticketed for the vehicle registration violation and issued a warning for failure to produce insurance information.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $8,600 bond.