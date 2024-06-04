92.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
type here...

K-9 unit assists in arrest of suspect with vial of testosterone

By Staff Report
Dallas Mitchell Day
Dallas Mitchell Day

A K-9 unit assisted in the arrest of a suspect found to be in possession of a vial of testosterone.

Dallas Mitchell Day, 43, of Summerfield, was driving a Ford Fusion shortly before 10 p.m. Monday southbound on County Road 470 near the intersection with County Road 437 when a deputy noticed the vehicle did not have a license plate, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Day said he “just bought the car” and showed the deputy a signed title. A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A search of the vehicle turned up a bottle of Buprenorphine with the prescription label torn off, a waxy substance that tested positive for fentanyl, marijuana and a 200ml vial of Testosterone Cypionate.

Day was taken into custody on drugs charges, ticketed for the vehicle registration violation and issued a warning for failure to produce insurance information.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $8,600 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Theft in The Villages is ramping up

A Villager warns that crime is ramping up in The Villages, evidenced by the fact her golf clubs and her husband's golf clubs were stolen while they were at Lake Sumter Landing.

Mickey Mouse would be a better choice than Joe Biden

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that Mickey Mouse would be a better choice for president than Joe Biden.

We need the gates in The Villages

A Village of Charlotte resident says we need the gates in The Villages. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Insurance company canceling policies and still mailing out advertising

A Village of Collier resident can’t figure out why insurance company is canceling homeowners’ policies and at the same time mailing advertisements to residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s time for GOP to disown Laura Loomer and other nut jobs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident writes that it is time for the GOP to disown Laura Loomer and other nut jobs.

Photos