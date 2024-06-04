Mickey Mouse would be a better choice than Joe Biden

To the Editor:

Yes, we desperately need to try to make America great again. The only way to do, as Doris Bryant stated, is to vote. Our current President, Joe Biden, is merely a puppet for the radical left and we need to vote him out of office. Mickey Mouse would be a better choice!

America as we knew it (cheap gas, closed border and energy independence) before Mr. Biden took office is almost gone, replaced by radicals who want to turn this country to socialism and they are well on their way.

The only ones who can make America great again are the American people and I, for one, am voting for Donald Trump. I’m sure I’ll hear from you that he is a “convicted felon” the result of a ludicrous sham trial. Joe Biden is more guilty of serious crimes. However, he just hasn’t been caught yet!

Jeanette Sullivan

Village of Buttonwood