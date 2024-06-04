Suspect nabbed at Circle K after alleged attack sends girlfriend to ER

A suspect was nabbed at a Circle K after an alleged attack sent his girlfriend to the emergency room.

The woman needed sutures to her lip when she sought treatment for her injuries at AdventHealth in Belleview, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She told deputies that she had been attacked by her live-in boyfriend of about two years, 55-year-old Brian Stacey of Oxford. She said the attack had been sparked by jealously after Stacey saw her speaking with another man.

A deputy spotted Stacey, who was driving his mother’s car, on Sunday and initiated a traffic stop at the Circle K at U.S. Hwy. 441 and Sunset Harbor Road.

He was was taken into custody on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.